JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $3.70 Million Stock Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 114.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,880 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,634 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.24% of InMode worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INMD. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in InMode during the 4th quarter worth about $1,034,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in InMode by 823.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,294 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 66,249 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in InMode by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 133,011 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after buying an additional 23,533 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of InMode during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,453,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 4th quarter valued at $4,145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INMD shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of InMode from $58.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on InMode from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

INMD opened at $87.88 on Friday. InMode Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $90.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 63.22 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.22 and its 200 day moving average is $56.72.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.39. InMode had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.57%. The firm had revenue of $75.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

