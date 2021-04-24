JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $196.00

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $196.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Clorox from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.41.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $188.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The Clorox has a one year low of $176.73 and a one year high of $239.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.74.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts predict that The Clorox will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Clorox by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in The Clorox by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,790,000 after acquiring an additional 15,223 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in The Clorox by 253.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 18,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

