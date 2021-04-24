JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $196.00

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2021

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $196.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Clorox from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.41.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $188.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The Clorox has a one year low of $176.73 and a one year high of $239.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.74.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts predict that The Clorox will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Clorox by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in The Clorox by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,790,000 after acquiring an additional 15,223 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in The Clorox by 253.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 18,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Analyst Recommendations for The Clorox (NYSE:CLX)

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit