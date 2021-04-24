JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 14,932 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 88.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,932 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.20% of Addus HomeCare worth $3,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,114,000 after purchasing an additional 48,244 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,966,000 after purchasing an additional 32,502 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 205,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,014,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 2,424 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $248,047.92. Also, EVP Laurie Manning sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $105,570.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,715 shares of company stock worth $1,094,400. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

ADUS opened at $110.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12-month low of $73.79 and a 12-month high of $129.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.80.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.28 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.90%. Equities analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

