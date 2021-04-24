JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 41,902 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 251.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,902 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.30% of StoneX Group worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in StoneX Group by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in StoneX Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in StoneX Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,563,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,442,000 after purchasing an additional 47,297 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in StoneX Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in StoneX Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX opened at $61.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.24. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.21 and a 52-week high of $66.87.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 12.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of StoneX Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneX Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other StoneX Group news, insider Glenn Henry Stevens acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.45 per share, with a total value of $317,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 5,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $352,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,923 shares of company stock worth $1,230,495. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

