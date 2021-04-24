JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 401.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 231,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,657 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $3,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in shares of Movado Group by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 57,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Movado Group by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 39,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,315,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $157,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,083.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Alan H. Howard sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $115,508.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOV stock opened at $31.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.77. Movado Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $32.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $720.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.39. Movado Group had a negative net margin of 26.64% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is 50.96%.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Scuderia Ferrari.

