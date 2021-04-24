JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,010 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $3,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 269.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 33.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on FOUR. Bank of America raised Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wolfe Research lowered Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 115,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $10,939,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,374,860 shares of company stock worth $218,384,897. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $99.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.82. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.