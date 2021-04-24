JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 1,156 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,166 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.28% of M/I Homes worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 94.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 200,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,638,000 after acquiring an additional 175,312 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in M/I Homes by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 122,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 52,964 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter worth $2,081,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter worth $1,683,000. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Shares of MHO stock opened at $59.61 on Friday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $63.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $906.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.99 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other M/I Homes news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 3,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $168,974.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $998,208.00. Insiders sold 57,247 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,753 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MHO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.