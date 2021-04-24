JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) to Overweight

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $36.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 40.46% from the company’s previous close.

BE has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upgraded Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.56.

NYSE BE opened at $25.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 3.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day moving average is $27.08.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.41 million. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $72,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 215,305 shares in the company, valued at $7,843,561.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 45,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total value of $1,164,889.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,378,802.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,889 shares of company stock valued at $3,742,136 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Bloom Energy by 738.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,322,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bloom Energy by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,671,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,202,000 after acquiring an additional 965,093 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Bloom Energy by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,672,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,917,000 after acquiring an additional 907,004 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Bloom Energy by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,173,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,305,000 after acquiring an additional 898,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $24,978,000. Institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

