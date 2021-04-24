JTC (LON:JTC) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of JTC (LON:JTC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of JTC from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 765 ($9.99) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of JTC stock opened at GBX 645 ($8.43) on Wednesday. JTC has a 1 year low of GBX 399 ($5.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 674 ($8.81). The firm has a market capitalization of £790.27 million and a PE ratio of 71.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 626.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 583.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.82, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.11.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.35 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from JTC’s previous dividend of $2.40. JTC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.59%.

JTC Company Profile

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and other administration services.

