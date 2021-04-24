Julia Madsen Sells 1,000 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Stock

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of STE stock opened at $214.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 0.59. STERIS plc has a one year low of $138.66 and a one year high of $215.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.00.
STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.08 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 24.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 688,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,383,000 after acquiring an additional 134,862 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 8.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 21.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 4.4% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 25,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.40.
About STERIS
STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.
