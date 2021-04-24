Julia Madsen Sells 1,000 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Stock

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of STE stock opened at $214.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 0.59. STERIS plc has a one year low of $138.66 and a one year high of $215.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.08 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 24.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 688,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,383,000 after acquiring an additional 134,862 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 8.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 21.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 4.4% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 25,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.40.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.