Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Position Increased by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 479,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,696 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure makes up 1.3% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMF. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Platform Technology Partners grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 15.0% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 31,037 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,482 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000.

Get Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure alerts:

NYSE KMF traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $6.70. The stock had a trading volume of 142,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,430. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.83. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $6.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Profile

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

Recommended Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF).

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.