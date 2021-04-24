KE (NYSE:BEKE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

KE (NYSE:BEKE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.42% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “KE Holdings Inc. is a real estate company. It provides platform for housing transactions and services. KE Holdings Inc. is based in China. “

Get KE alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on KE in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.70 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. HSBC initiated coverage on KE in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on KE in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.60.

KE stock opened at $56.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.74. KE has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.67. The company had revenue of $22.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.28 billion. KE’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that KE will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEKE. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KE in the third quarter valued at $482,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in KE in the third quarter valued at $385,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in KE in the third quarter valued at $3,888,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KE during the third quarter worth about $15,840,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of KE during the third quarter worth about $503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KE (BEKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.