Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $350.42

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 350.42 ($4.58) and traded as high as GBX 439 ($5.74). Kenmare Resources shares last traded at GBX 439 ($5.74), with a volume of 21,894 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Kenmare Resources from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

The company has a market cap of £481.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 411.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 351.28.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from Kenmare Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02. Kenmare Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 0.73%.

In related news, insider Elaine Dorward-King purchased 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 437 ($5.71) per share, for a total transaction of £27,968 ($36,540.37). Also, insider Steven McTiernan purchased 12,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 408 ($5.33) per share, with a total value of £49,996.32 ($65,320.51).

About Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR)

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces mineral sands products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northern coast of Mozambique. Its products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile, as well as concentrates including secondary zircon and mineral sands concentrates.

