Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) Insider Elaine Dorward-King Purchases 6,400 Shares

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) insider Elaine Dorward-King bought 6,400 shares of Kenmare Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 437 ($5.71) per share, with a total value of £27,968 ($36,540.37).

KMR stock opened at GBX 439 ($5.74) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 411.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 351.28. The stock has a market cap of £481.74 million and a PE ratio of 40.65. Kenmare Resources plc has a one year low of GBX 168.50 ($2.20) and a one year high of GBX 442 ($5.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Kenmare Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Kenmare Resources’s payout ratio is currently 0.73%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Kenmare Resources from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces mineral sands products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northern coast of Mozambique. Its products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile, as well as concentrates including secondary zircon and mineral sands concentrates.

