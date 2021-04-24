Kering (EPA:KER) Earns “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Kering (EPA:KER) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KER has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €680.00 ($800.00) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €620.00 ($729.41) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €636.00 ($748.24) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €730.00 ($858.82) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €635.00 ($747.06) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €636.15 ($748.42).

Shares of KER stock opened at €648.80 ($763.29) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €595.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €574.22. Kering has a 52 week low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 52 week high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

