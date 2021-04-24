Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. AlphaValue lowered Kering to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kering in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kering has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of PPRUY stock opened at $78.38 on Thursday. Kering has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.02.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

