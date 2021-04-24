Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.02

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.02 and traded as high as $12.25. Kewaunee Scientific shares last traded at $12.19, with a volume of 1,741 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.02. The stock has a market cap of $33.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 0.61.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.34 million for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 11.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile

Kewaunee Scientific Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, technical furniture, and infrastructure products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, and international. The Domestic segment designs, manufactures, and installs scientific and technical furniture, including steel and wood laboratory cabinetry, fume hoods, laminate casework, flexible systems, worksurfaces, workstations, workbenches, and computer enclosures.

