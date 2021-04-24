KeyCorp Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Denbury in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Denbury’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Get Denbury alerts:

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 119.03% and a negative net margin of 162.77%. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.38 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DEN. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Denbury in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Denbury currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.63.

Shares of DEN stock opened at $49.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.70. Denbury has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $51.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.89 and a beta of 4.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Denbury in the third quarter worth approximately $35,554,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Denbury in the third quarter worth approximately $31,112,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Denbury by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,978,000 after purchasing an additional 814,618 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new stake in Denbury in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,241,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Denbury in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,086,000. Institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.