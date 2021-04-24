KeyCorp Comments on Portland General Electric’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:POR)

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Portland General Electric in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Portland General Electric’s FY2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.33 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 7.67%. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on POR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $50.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.08. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $31.96 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 305.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 91.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 24.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.20%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

