KeyCorp Comments on The Middleby Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Middleby in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.50. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Middleby’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MIDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $150.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, CL King raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Middleby currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $182.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The Middleby has a 1 year low of $49.11 and a 1 year high of $185.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 1.77.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $729.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.90 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of The Middleby by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Middleby by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Middleby by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

