KeyCorp Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Autoliv in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.59.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ALV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Autoliv from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.82.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $105.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.14 and a beta of 1.91. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $52.93 and a 12 month high of $106.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.23.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $249,298,000 after acquiring an additional 212,046 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,242,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Autoliv by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Autoliv by 848.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 317,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after acquiring an additional 283,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Autoliv by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,308,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $98,737.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $197,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $29,062.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,240.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

