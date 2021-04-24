KeyCorp Raises RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Price Target to $20.00

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Compass Point upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.86.

RLJ stock opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $17.51.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.26). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLJ. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

