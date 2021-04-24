Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

OTCMKTS KYCCF opened at $480.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $469.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $505.99. Keyence has a 52 week low of $342.45 and a 52 week high of $587.00.

Keyence Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells factory automation solutions worldwide. The company offers photoelectric, fiber optic, laser, positioning, vision, and inductive proximity sensors, as well as network communication units used for presence/absence and part differentiation applications.

