Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Given Outperform Rating at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their outperform rating on shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KGC. Raymond James cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a focus list rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.57.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $10.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.79.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,738,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 39,557 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 12,388 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,002 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 11,301 shares in the last quarter. 51.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.