Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.45-3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.39.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KNX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna restated a neutral rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.70.

KNX opened at $46.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $35.31 and a 1 year high of $50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.07.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.75%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $2,482,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,600 shares of company stock worth $9,882,976. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

