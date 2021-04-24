Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RL. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,273,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,953 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,657,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $171,903,000 after purchasing an additional 56,383 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 146,501.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,617,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $167,748,000 after buying an additional 1,615,911 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,058,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,833,000 after buying an additional 144,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,019,353 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $105,748,000 after buying an additional 27,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RL stock opened at $125.48 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $62.37 and a 12-month high of $129.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.08.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 9,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,171,560.00. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,356,961.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,554 shares of company stock worth $2,924,022. 35.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $72.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.78.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

