Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Invests $1.25 Million in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,948 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000. TowneBank comprises 1.0% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TowneBank by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,872,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,399,000 after acquiring an additional 222,188 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TowneBank during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TowneBank by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 60,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in TowneBank by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 169,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares during the period. 47.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TOWN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded TowneBank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

TOWN stock opened at $30.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.17. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $15.14 and a twelve month high of $32.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.01.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $171.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.01 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 7.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 37.31%.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

