Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Purchases New Position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,484 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 5.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in South State by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in South State by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in South State by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in South State by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,343,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSB opened at $83.16 on Friday. South State Co. has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $93.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 1.08.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). South State had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $363.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that South State Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. South State’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

In related news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $361,360.00. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 5,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $411,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,105.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,102 shares of company stock valued at $4,531,377. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

SSB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. South State presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

