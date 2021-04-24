Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Takes $1.03 Million Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Brunswick by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 31,310 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Brunswick by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $653,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth approximately $691,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BC opened at $104.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.16 and a 200 day moving average of $83.40. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $107.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.35 million. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. Brunswick’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Brunswick from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on Brunswick from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.29.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

