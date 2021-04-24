Komodo (KMD) Market Capitalization Tops $259.88 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 24th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $259.88 million and $20.32 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 39% lower against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $2.07 or 0.00004169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.67 or 0.00418003 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00025534 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.38 or 0.00165817 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.64 or 0.00210618 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003903 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 57.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 125,481,917 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

