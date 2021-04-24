KuCoin Shares Price Reaches $1.17 on Exchanges (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 24th. KuCoin Shares has a total market capitalization of $93.73 million and approximately $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Shares coin can currently be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded up 19.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00063410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00017698 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00056335 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00091297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,109.77 or 0.08186783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.08 or 0.00645569 BTC.

About KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares (KCS) is a coin. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Shares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

