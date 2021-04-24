KUN 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $447.00 (KUN)

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last seven days, KUN has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. KUN has a market cap of $53,533.63 and approximately $447.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KUN coin can currently be bought for $26.77 or 0.00052607 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00059132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.49 or 0.00264323 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003923 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $513.82 or 0.01009838 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,791.28 or 0.99823772 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00022940 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $306.88 or 0.00603131 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About KUN

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. The official website for KUN is kun.kuna.io . KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling KUN

