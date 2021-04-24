Kusama Trading Down 33.7% This Week (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 24th. Kusama has a total market cap of $2.65 billion and approximately $188.44 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for approximately $313.28 or 0.00634241 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Kusama has traded down 33.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kusama alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00062091 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.54 or 0.00270354 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004127 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00024295 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,208.81 or 0.99623091 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $505.72 or 0.01023839 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.60 or 0.00205690 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.