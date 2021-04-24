Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KYMR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $26,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,845,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jared Gollob sold 10,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $620,051.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,276.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 324,441 shares of company stock valued at $17,389,574.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 37.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR traded down $1.06 on Monday, reaching $37.94. 166,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,699. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.90 and a 200-day moving average of $53.68. Kymera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 611.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.