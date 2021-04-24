Lagardère SCA (EPA:MMB) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.38

Lagardère SCA (EPA:MMB)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €21.38 ($25.15) and traded as high as €22.80 ($26.82). Lagardère SCA shares last traded at €22.62 ($26.61), with a volume of 56,947 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €22.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €21.38.

Lagardère SCA Company Profile (EPA:MMB)

LagardÃ¨re SCA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses worldwide. It operates through two divisions: LagardÃ¨re Publishing, and LagardÃ¨re Travel Retail. The LagardÃ¨re Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.

