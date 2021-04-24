Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 825.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

LANC stock opened at $185.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.02. Lancaster Colony Co. has a one year low of $131.96 and a one year high of $188.24.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.97 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is presently 60.85%.

In other news, SVP David S. Nagle sold 1,623 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.53, for a total transaction of $299,492.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,520.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.