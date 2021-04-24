Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Director Acquires $112,600.00 in Stock

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Director Patrick D. Walsh bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.26 per share, for a total transaction of $112,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $450,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNDC opened at $11.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $341.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70, a PEG ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.04. Landec Co. has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $12.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). Landec had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Landec Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LNDC. TheStreet lowered Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Landec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landec in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Landec by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,071,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,624,000 after acquiring an additional 615,069 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Landec by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 14,476 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Landec by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 12,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Landec by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 32,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

