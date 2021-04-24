Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.20-2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4-1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LSTR shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Wolfe Research lowered Landstar System from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $247.33.

Landstar System stock opened at $171.73 on Friday. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $99.02 and a fifty-two week high of $179.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Landstar System will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 14.69%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

