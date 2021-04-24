Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Sells 1,445 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. decreased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,722,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $955,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $276.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $172.11 and a fifty-two week high of $277.74.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.63.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

