Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 43.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 10.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,168,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the third quarter worth $48,233,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 153,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,342,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 134.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 17,367 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Campus Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.57.

ACC opened at $45.72 on Friday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $46.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.65, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

