Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 101.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CERN. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Cerner by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $75.56 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $63.11 and a 52 week high of $84.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.66 per share, with a total value of $749,611.26. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.13 per share, with a total value of $750,208.11. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

