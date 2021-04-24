Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Niu Technologies were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NIU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:NIU opened at $37.71 on Friday. Niu Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $53.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.46%. Analysts anticipate that Niu Technologies will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NIU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Niu Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Niu Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Niu Technologies from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Niu Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles; and NIU kick-scooter series kick-scooter and other micro-mobility solutions under the NIU brand name.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.