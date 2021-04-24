Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,435,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,182,000 after purchasing an additional 542,871 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,293,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,117,000 after purchasing an additional 262,582 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 926.5% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,291,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,826 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8,971.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,983,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 1,501,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,038 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,622,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,266. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $47.89 and a one year high of $75.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.71.

