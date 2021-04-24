Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Purchases 26,675 Shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,675 shares during the period. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates accounts for 1.9% of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC owned 1.56% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates worth $6,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 194.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDRR traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.77. 30,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,332. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.16. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $41.86.

