Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Bank of Stockton lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 33,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.63. The company had a trading volume of 27,062,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,222,434. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

