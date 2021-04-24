Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Sells 800 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lessened its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 41,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1,881.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 8,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,020,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,552. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.54. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.68 and a fifty-two week high of $70.05.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 84.94%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

