Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Linde by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $291.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $152.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.52. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $172.76 and a 52 week high of $292.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 57.77%.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Cowen began coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

