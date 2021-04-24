Litecoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.45 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 26.2% lower against the dollar. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $15.04 billion and approximately $4.45 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for about $225.38 or 0.00451107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000543 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006098 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000581 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000803 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,415 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.

