loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $21.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $25.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an outperform rating for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.75.

NYSE LDI opened at $20.18 on Wednesday. loanDepot has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $39.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.30.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

