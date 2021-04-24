Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$77.67.

L has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$82.00 to C$72.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bankshares raised Loblaw Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Loblaw Companies from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

L traded down C$0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching C$69.30. 250,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,326. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.37. Loblaw Companies has a one year low of C$60.86 and a one year high of C$75.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$68.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$65.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.07 billion and a PE ratio of 22.65.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.24 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$13.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Loblaw Companies will post 5.3000002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 14,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total value of C$876,179.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 177,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,986,225.59. Also, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total value of C$278,448.86.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.